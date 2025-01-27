ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana's Shivangi Pathak Hoists Tricolour On Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's Highest Peak, On Republic Day

Shivangi Pathak hoisted India's tricolour on Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest peak, marking Republic Day, while prepping to conquer Indonesia's Carstenz Pyramid next.

Shivangi Pathak hoisted India's tricolour on Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest peak, marking Republic Day, while prepping to conquer Indonesia's Carstenz Pyramid next.
Shivangi Pathak at Mount Kosciuszko (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 7:54 AM IST

Hisar: Shivangi Pathak, a young mountaineer from Haryana, marked India's 76th Republic Day in a unique way by hoisting the national flag on Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, on Sunday. At 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Republic Day, Shivangi reached the summit of Mount Kojisco, bringing pride to her home state and the entire nation.

The 22-year-old's remarkable feat adds to her already impressive list of accomplishments, as she becomes one of the few to conquer four of the seven highest peaks across the continents. Her next goal is to scale Indonesia's highest peak, the Carstensz Pyramid.

Shivangi's mountaineering journey began at a young age, and she became a household name, when, at just 16, she hoisted the tricolour on the world's highest peak, Mount Everest. This remarkable achievement earned her the Prime Minister's Bal Shakti Award, presented to her by the President of India.

A trailblazer in the field of mountaineering, Shivangi has earned recognition not only in India but also globally. She is recorded in the Limca Book of World Records as the youngest mountaineer to achieve significant summits. Her achievements reflect her dedication and determination, along with the support of her family, teachers, and mentors.

Shivangi expressed gratitude to her family, teachers, Vedic Global Sanstha, and Australia's Brahmin Sabha for their unwavering support.

