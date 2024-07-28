ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Youth Who Took Part in Russia-Ukraine War Dies After Missing For 5 Months

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Kaithal youth Ravi Moun died in Russia. He went missing around five months ago. The Indian Embassy in Russia informed his family. The embassy has asked for the youth's mother's DNA report as identification to hand over his body. But Ravi's mother has already died. As his father is unwell, his elder brother Ajay Moun has come forward for a DNA test.

Haryana Youth Who Took Part in Russia-Ukraine War Dies After Missing For 5 Months
File photo of deceased Ravi Moun (ETV Bharat)

Kaithal (Haryana): 22-year-old Ravi Moun from Kaithal in Haryana has died in Russia. He had gone to Russia and took part in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He had gone missing for five months. The Indian embassy informed the family about his death, his elder brother Ajay said on Sunday.

Ravi was a resident of Matour. The embassy has asked for his mother's DNA report as identification to hand over his body to the family. But Ravi's mother has already died. In the situation of his father being very ill, Ajay has come forward for a DNA test, they added.

Ajay has written an e-mail to the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday. Ravi had gone abroad to work. According to Ajay, on 13 January 2024, Ravi went abroad with six other youths of the village in search of employment.

"There the agent had assured him of getting a job as a driver. But his brother was made to participate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Last time, we spoke to Ravi on March 12," added Ajay.

Ajay said that Ravi had then told him that he was made to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war from March 6. "After that, he went missing. I approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs, who in turn got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Russia. The Embassy contacted Russian authorities on the request of the family members and the authorities in Russia confirmed his death," added Ajay.

Ajay has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Ravi's body should be brought to India at the earliest.

Kaithal (Haryana): 22-year-old Ravi Moun from Kaithal in Haryana has died in Russia. He had gone to Russia and took part in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He had gone missing for five months. The Indian embassy informed the family about his death, his elder brother Ajay said on Sunday.

Ravi was a resident of Matour. The embassy has asked for his mother's DNA report as identification to hand over his body to the family. But Ravi's mother has already died. In the situation of his father being very ill, Ajay has come forward for a DNA test, they added.

Ajay has written an e-mail to the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday. Ravi had gone abroad to work. According to Ajay, on 13 January 2024, Ravi went abroad with six other youths of the village in search of employment.

"There the agent had assured him of getting a job as a driver. But his brother was made to participate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Last time, we spoke to Ravi on March 12," added Ajay.

Ajay said that Ravi had then told him that he was made to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war from March 6. "After that, he went missing. I approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs, who in turn got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Russia. The Embassy contacted Russian authorities on the request of the family members and the authorities in Russia confirmed his death," added Ajay.

Ajay has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Ravi's body should be brought to India at the earliest.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAINE WARHARYANA YOUTHRUSSIAINDIAN EMBASSYYOUTH DIES IN HARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.