Haryana Youth Who Took Part in Russia-Ukraine War Dies After Missing For 5 Months

Kaithal (Haryana): 22-year-old Ravi Moun from Kaithal in Haryana has died in Russia. He had gone to Russia and took part in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He had gone missing for five months. The Indian embassy informed the family about his death, his elder brother Ajay said on Sunday.

Ravi was a resident of Matour. The embassy has asked for his mother's DNA report as identification to hand over his body to the family. But Ravi's mother has already died. In the situation of his father being very ill, Ajay has come forward for a DNA test, they added.

Ajay has written an e-mail to the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Saturday. Ravi had gone abroad to work. According to Ajay, on 13 January 2024, Ravi went abroad with six other youths of the village in search of employment.

"There the agent had assured him of getting a job as a driver. But his brother was made to participate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Last time, we spoke to Ravi on March 12," added Ajay.

Ajay said that Ravi had then told him that he was made to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war from March 6. "After that, he went missing. I approached the Union Ministry of External Affairs, who in turn got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Russia. The Embassy contacted Russian authorities on the request of the family members and the authorities in Russia confirmed his death," added Ajay.

Ajay has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Ravi's body should be brought to India at the earliest.