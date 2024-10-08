Haryana Election Results: Did Infighting Upset Both Congress Calculations and Exit Poll Predictions

Chandigarh: The results of Haryana assembly elections are pouring in and the trends have given a clear lead to BJP to form the government. Although according to majority exit polls, Congress was going to form the government in Haryana, suddenly BJP surprised everyone in the state on the day of final results. Know what was the reason for Congress lagging behind and BJP forging ahead.

Unemployment: Congress raised the issue of unemployment and inflation in campaign, in response to which BJP fired such an arrow of Khari-slip that Congress could not recover from. Almost all the BJP leaders raised this issue, alleging that when the Hooda-led Congress government was in power for 10 years, unemployed people used to get jobs on the basis of corruption, Khari and slip. But graft was stopped in Khattar and Nayab Saini government, the BJP asserted.

Factionalism in Congress: Infighting at different levels and among family members plagued Congress before the elections. While on one hand there were reports of a race between Bhupendra Hooda and his son Deependra Hooda for the CM post, on the other hand, Kumari Selja from Sirsa also staked her claim for the top post. She also wanted to contest the assembly elections, but she was not given a ticket. Meanwhile, Randeep Singh Surjewala jumped into the race for the CM post. As a result, infighting harmed the Congress.

Farmers' resentment: In the beginning, BJP was accused of trying to suppress the farmers' movement. Just 3 months before the Haryana elections, BJP tried to cool it down. The Nayab Singh government implemented MSP on 24 crops. Haryana became the first state in the country to do so. BJP leaders spoke a lot about this from the platforms and said that if MSP is not being given on crops in Congress-ruled states, then how will Congress give it in Haryana.

Agniveers Issue: Congress strongly criticized BJP over the policy of Agniveer scheme. Meanwhile, BJP's central leadership and state leaders announced that even after 4 years, when the Agniveer soldier retires and comes home, he will not remain unemployed. He will be given a proper job. Amit Shah even gave a job guarantee to Agniveers. Congress had no answer to this, and BJP gained an upper hand.

Split in Votebanks: Though there was a direct contest between BJP and Congress in Haryana, INLD, HLP, AAP, JJP and independents snatched away Congress' votes in the elections. Just before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP broke its alliance with JJP, and contested separately, which was also seen in the assembly elections. Congress leaders like Deepender Singh Hooda started calling all these parties BJP's B team. How much effect they had in this election will be known only after the final figures of votes received by these parties are out, but this is also a big reason behind BJP moving towards victory over Congress.

Modi's magic: BJP's central leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh campaigned vigorously in Haryana. PM Modi won many seats at once by holding rallies in Palwal, Hisar and Gohana. PM Modi's magic is still visible on the ground.