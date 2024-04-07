Haryana: Two held after Election Commission portal hacked; SDM suspended

Kaithal (Haryana): Kaithal SDM and ARO Brahma Prakash has been suspended with immediate effect on Saturday in connection with the leak of ARO's domain ID password on the Election Commission's ENCORE portal, officials said on Sunday.

It is understood that after the matter came to light on Friday, ARO had suspended four computer operators and a junior programmer.

On the complaint of INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Kumar Gupta, a case was registered under relevant sections of IT Act.

A senior police official said that a computer operator Shivang, a resident of Kaithal and his friend Praveen, were arrested late Saturday evening. "The duo would be produced in a special court and we will seek their remand," the senior police official added.

Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate of India Alliance, Dr. Sushil Gupta said, "This incident is a question mark on fair elections in the country. This was a well-planned conspiracy. The Election Commission should take strict cognisance of this matter. A complaint will also be made to the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana about this entire episode."

District officials said, "Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) application for permission from the district administration to organise the rally was rejected. Along with this, abuses were written on the application. After the matter came to the notice of the district administration, ARO Brahma Prakash immediately took action and suspended five employees. ARO had also written a letter to the police to investigate this entire matter."

Meanwhile, permission has been given for the programs of Aam Aadmi Party. In the police complaint, Brahma Prakash said on April 3, an online application was received by Shubham Rana for holding a political public meeting for two days, which was cancelled by some person by hacking the ID.