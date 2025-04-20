Haryana: SHO Arrested For Brutally Torturing Accused In Custody

Palwal: A city police station house officer (SHO) in Haryana's Palwal was arrested for brutally torturing an accused in custody. The case dates back to December 2024. The accused, Radheshyam, was suspended on April 16, following an investigation by the Rewari Range IG.

In his complaint, the victim, who hails from Rajasthan, said Radheshyam tied his hands and legs before beating him. Not satisfied with that, the in-charge forced him to drink green chilly paste, which was injected into his private part.

Following the complaint, Palwal SP Chandra Mohan ordered an enquiry into the alleged custodial torture, which was found to be true after the vetting of CCTV footage.

Hodal DSP Kuldeep Singh said, "Radheshyam had also beaten up three other accused who were taken into custody for a cyber fraud case. A separate departmental inquiry is already underway against the in-charge in this regard.

The SHO Radheshyam. (ETV Bharat)

Chandra Mohan said, "The law is equal for everyone. Whoever misuses their position will not be able to escape the law. The accused Radheshyam will be presented in the court."

The victim was handed over to the police by one Saurabh of HUDA Sector-2 for forcibly taking Rs 12,000 for curing his father, who has been paralysed for years. Subsequently, a case of fraud was registered against the accused.