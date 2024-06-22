Gurugram: 4 Dead in Fire at Extinguisher Factory; 6 Others Badly Injured, Owner Arrested

Gurugram (Haryana) : Four people died in a massive explosion in a fireball manufacturing factory in Gurugram, Haryana. After a rescue operation for 9 hours, four bodies buried under the debris were taken out. The police took the bodies into custody. Six others have been badly injured in the accident.

At the same time, teams of fire department and SDRF reached the spot and started investigation. According to the officials, the rescue operation has been completed. But the fire is smoldering intermittently. The fire brigade teams worked hard to control it.

Officials said that fireballs were made in this factory to protect against fire. The raw material for making these fireballs had arrived four days ago. When the workers were working here at night, a short circuit occurred due to which a massive explosion took place. The echo of this explosion was so terrifying that it was heard up to a distance of about 1 km. The factory was completely destroyed by the explosion.

Due to this incident, the roof of the nearby factory flew off and many walls developed cracks. A nearby wall collapsed. It is being told that after the loud explosion, this fireball kept bursting for about half an hour. Due to which an atmosphere of panic was created among the people. The tin shed and stones in the factory flew and fell about 150 meters away.

Factory owner in police custody: Officials said that four people have died in this incident, while 6 people have been seriously injured. They are being treated at the Civil Hospital. According to the police, the factory owner has been taken into custody and is being questioned. It is also being investigated whether this factory has the relevant license and NOC or not. Further action will be taken after the investigation.