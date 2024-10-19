15 Children Injured as Punjab School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula: A school bus carrying children met with a major accident allegedly due to over speeding in Panchkula, Haryana. Many children suffered injuries as the bus overturned on the road.

The bus met with the accident near Tikkar Lake in the vicinity of Morni. So far 15 school children have been reported injured in this accident. After the accident, the children have been admitted to Sector 6 Hospital for treatment. The driver was allegedly driving the bus at a high speed due to which he lost his control over the bus, which fell into the ditch and met with the accident. The bus driver is said to be seriously injured and he has been sent to Chandigarh PGI for treatment.

Going to visit Morni Hills: According to the information received so far, all the children injured in the accident are from Nankana Sahib School of Malerkotla in Punjab. They were going to Morni Hills for a visit. But on the way, the bus fell into a ditch resulting in the accident. After the mishap, there was a lot of screaming on the spot.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, the rescue team reached the spot and the rescue work was started. The ambulance was called to the spot and then carefully the children were taken out of the bus one by one and then sent to the hospital.