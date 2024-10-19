ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Children Injured as Punjab School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Panchkula

School children belonging to Punjab were going on a visit to Morni Hills, Haryana, when their bus met with a major accident in Panchkula.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

School bus fell into ditch at Haryana's Panchkula.
School bus fell into ditch at Haryana's Panchkula. (ETV Bharat)

Panchkula: A school bus carrying children met with a major accident allegedly due to over speeding in Panchkula, Haryana. Many children suffered injuries as the bus overturned on the road.

The bus met with the accident near Tikkar Lake in the vicinity of Morni. So far 15 school children have been reported injured in this accident. After the accident, the children have been admitted to Sector 6 Hospital for treatment. The driver was allegedly driving the bus at a high speed due to which he lost his control over the bus, which fell into the ditch and met with the accident. The bus driver is said to be seriously injured and he has been sent to Chandigarh PGI for treatment.

Going to visit Morni Hills: According to the information received so far, all the children injured in the accident are from Nankana Sahib School of Malerkotla in Punjab. They were going to Morni Hills for a visit. But on the way, the bus fell into a ditch resulting in the accident. After the mishap, there was a lot of screaming on the spot.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, the rescue team reached the spot and the rescue work was started. The ambulance was called to the spot and then carefully the children were taken out of the bus one by one and then sent to the hospital.

Panchkula: A school bus carrying children met with a major accident allegedly due to over speeding in Panchkula, Haryana. Many children suffered injuries as the bus overturned on the road.

The bus met with the accident near Tikkar Lake in the vicinity of Morni. So far 15 school children have been reported injured in this accident. After the accident, the children have been admitted to Sector 6 Hospital for treatment. The driver was allegedly driving the bus at a high speed due to which he lost his control over the bus, which fell into the ditch and met with the accident. The bus driver is said to be seriously injured and he has been sent to Chandigarh PGI for treatment.

Going to visit Morni Hills: According to the information received so far, all the children injured in the accident are from Nankana Sahib School of Malerkotla in Punjab. They were going to Morni Hills for a visit. But on the way, the bus fell into a ditch resulting in the accident. After the mishap, there was a lot of screaming on the spot.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, the rescue team reached the spot and the rescue work was started. The ambulance was called to the spot and then carefully the children were taken out of the bus one by one and then sent to the hospital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BUS ACCIDENTSCHOOL BUSACCIDENTHARYANABUS ACCIDENT HARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.