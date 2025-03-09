Rewari Youth Balesh Dhankhar Sentenced To 40 Years In Australia For Raping Korean Women

Rewari: A Sydney court has sentenced Balesh Dhankhar, a resident of Rewari, Haryana, to 40 years in prison for raping Korean women. Dhankhar was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting five Korean women under the pretence of offering them jobs.

Arrest and Evidence

Dhankhar, who moved to Australia in 2006 for studies and later settled there, was arrested in 2018. Investigations revealed that he had lured victims through job advertisements, drugged them, and committed the assaults. A police raid at his Sydney Central Business District apartment uncovered date-rape drugs and video recordings of the assaults, filmed using hidden cameras.

Criminal Charges and Conviction

A total of 39 cases were registered against Dhankhar, including 13 rape charges. In 2017, he called five Korean women for job interviews, drugged, raped, and filmed them. In October 2018, police seized incriminating evidence, leading to his conviction. The court described his crimes as "heinous" and denied him parole for 30 years.

Political Controversy

Following the sentencing, the Congress party targeted the BJP, alleging Dhankhar's ties with the ruling party. Congress claimed on social media that Dhankhar was associated with the 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Australia and accused him of using his position to commit these crimes. The party stated, “This news on Women's Day is a reminder to protect daughters from BJP leaders.”