Haryana Polls: BJP Releases Second List, Pits Capt Yogesh Bairagi Against Vinesh Phogat

Chandigarh: BJP has finally released its second list for the Haryana assembly elections. In its second list, BJP has released the names of 21 candidates. BJP has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against wrestler-turned Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat in the Julana assembly constituency.

The party has given ticket to Jai Bhagwan Sharma in place of Kamaljit Singh from Pehowa. Today, the already declared BJP candidate Kamaljit Singh had announced not to contest from Pehowa. According to the list released today, Minister of State Sanjay Singh will contest from Nuh. The party has also given tickets to two Muslim candidates.

At the same time, BJP will make former minister Krishna Bedi contest from Narwana seat instead of Shahabad. Apart from this, the ticket of current MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata from Pataudi assembly seat has been denied. Vimala Chaudhary has been made a candidate from Pataudi. BJP has given ticket to former MLA Pawan Saini from Ladwa from Narayangarh. Now Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini is contesting from Ladwa seat.

Two current ministers denied tickets: BJP has not given ticket to cabinet minister Banwari Lal from Bawal assembly seat. In his place, BJP has made Dr. Krishna Kumar its candidate. Dr. Krishna Kumar had resigned from the post of Director of Health, Haryana, this morning, after which there were reports of him getting a ticket from BJP. State minister Seema Trikha's ticket from Badkhal has been cut. Dhanesh Adalkha has been given the ticket in his place.

BJP has fielded candidates on 87 seats so far: There are a total of 90 assembly seats in Haryana and BJP still has to announce candidates on 3 more seats. In the first and second lists, BJP has announced 87 candidates so far. 12 September is the last date for nominations. There are 2 women candidates in the list released today and BJP has given tickets to a total of 10 women candidates so far. BJP has given a chance to new candidates on about 40 seats out of 87 candidates.