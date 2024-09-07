ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Polls: Amid Impasse In Alliance Talks, AAP Says Those Underestimating Party Will Regret It

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday said it was a "strong, third alternative" in the state and those who underestimate it will have to regret.

In the evening AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met with Congress leaders to take forward the Haryana alliance talks.

After the meeting, AICC general secretary in-charge for Haryana Deepak Babaria said, "Nothing has been finalised as of now, it will be done by tomorrow or the day after."

AAP national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said at a press conference earlier in the day that the party was ready to contest all 90 seats in the Haryana elections with full force.

"We are fully prepared and waiting for the party's order. As soon as we get the 'go', we will announce everything. We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all seats and those who underestimate us will themselves regret it in the future," Pathak said.

Alliance talks between AAP and the Congress have hit an impasse over seat sharing. AAP has demanded 10 seats while the Congress is offering five to seven, insiders have said.

Meanwhile, AAP's Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhandha asserted that his party has emerged as a "strong, third alternative" and no government after the assembly polls will be possible in the state without AAP.