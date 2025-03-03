Haryana Police Arrest Accused In Murder Of Congress Worker Himani Narwal

Rohtak: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested a suspect in the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal. The accused, Sachin, surrendered late last night at Nagaloi Police Station, after which police took him into custody, police said.
Authorities will likely make a significant disclosure in the case, as they have scheduled a press conference today at the Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) office.
Himani was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday, following which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.
Meanwhile, the family of Narwal refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested. They also alleged that some leaders in the Congress party envied her political rise quickly. An SIT has been set up, and four teams of Rohtak police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said.
Political Pressure on Police
The probe into the murder also intensified due to political pressure, especially when Haryana civic elections are around the corner.
Several political leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, urged Rohtak Police to speed up the probe and their efforts to arrest the perpetrators.
Police Investigation and Challenges
Currently, five teams are investigating the matter, and they are accessing CCTV footage from Himani’s home and nearby areas in a bid to get some leads.
Additionally, the cyber police team is scanning her social media accounts for any clues. However, officials claimed that the investigation was challenging as no CCTV footage exists from the location where Himani's body was found in a suitcase.
Who Was Himani Narwan?
Himani was a dedicated Congress worker who took part in all major programs of the party. She was also seen with Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. MLA BB Batra confirmed her murder and paid tributes to her. He also termed Himani as a hard-working worker and demanded a thorough probe into the case.
Read More