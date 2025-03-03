ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Police Arrest Accused In Murder Of Congress Worker Himani Narwal

Rohtak: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested a suspect in the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal. The accused, Sachin, surrendered late last night at Nagaloi Police Station, after which police took him into custody, police said.

Authorities will likely make a significant disclosure in the case, as they have scheduled a press conference today at the Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Himani was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday, following which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Meanwhile, the family of Narwal refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested. They also alleged that some leaders in the Congress party envied her political rise quickly. An SIT has been set up, and four teams of Rohtak police are already looking for the culprits behind the incident, a police official said.

Political Pressure on Police

The probe into the murder also intensified due to political pressure, especially when Haryana civic elections are around the corner.