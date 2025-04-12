Sonipat: A university student in Haryana tried to secretly bring his girlfriend into a boys' hostel in a suitcase, but luck did not seem to be in the couple's favour as the bag hit a bump and the girl let out a scream, thereby ruining the plan.

The bizarre incident took place at the boys' hostel of OP Jindal Global University in Panipat. The male student almost succeeded in bringing his beloved, who too is a student at the varsity, into his hostel, had it not been for the suitcase colliding with something that led to her discovery.

While the student was wheeling the suitcase through the entrance of the hostel, it hit something, and the girl screamed from inside. The security guard posted at the hostel heard her and stopped the youth.

A video shows video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. In it, a few security guards, both male and female, another two more are seen surrounding the trolley bag. Moments later, the embarrassed girl is seen wriggling her way out, leaving others astonished at how she had managed to fit herself in it.

Haryana University Student Tries To Sneak Girlfriend Into Boys Hostel In Suitcase, Caught After She Screams (X - formerly Twitter)

The vigilance of the security guard spilled water on the youth's rendezvous and created a stir on the entire campus.

University administration silent

The OP Jindal University administration has not issued any official statement on the matter. Sources, however, said that the university has taken the matter seriously and has started an internal investigation.

It is believed that disciplinary action may be taken against both the students, as this incident is a clear violation of the university rules and hostel policies.

'Dude thought he was in a movie': Netizens reacts

The video was widely shared and received thousands of reactions and comments from social media users.

"Wondering when OYO hotels get so expensive. If both of them pay the equal money it would been quite affordable for them," wrote one X user.

Another user said the case reminded him of a similar one in the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka.

"This reminds me of Manipal Case. A student at the Manipal Institute of Technology Karnataka tried to sneak his girlfriend into his hostel by using suitcase. However, he was caught by the hostel caretaker, who became suspicious of the bulging suitcase," the X user wrote.

"Dude really thought he was in a movie—one speed bump later, whole mission collapsed. OP Jindal guards weren’t ready, but neither was that suitcase," yet another X user commented.