Haryana Minister Vij Slams Congress Over Muslim Reservation In Karnataka

On the selection of the Opposition Leader in Haryana five months after the election, he said that is the reason they didn't get people's mandate.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Ambala: Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij has strongly condemned the Congress over the passage of the bill ensuring four per cent reservation of Muslims in government contracts.

"0Muslims have ruled over us for 400 years. What is the need to give them any kind of exemption? Congress is working to divide society in the same way as milk is divided by adding curd to it. Congress had caused division in society in 1947 due to this thinking," Vij said.

On the other hand, despite the passage of five months since the assembly elections in Haryana, Congress has neither formed an organisation nor chosen its leader of the opposition. Taking a jibe at this, Vij said the top leadership of Congress is proving to be completely incompetent. "Their brain is empty. Therefore, even after more than five months, the decision on the leader of the opposition has not been taken. The public knew this, and that is why they were not given the majority. If somehow they would have got the majority in the assembly, they would not have been able to decide even on the chief minister. People know that earlier when they were in power, they could not fulfil their duty and today when they are in the opposition, they are still not able to fulfil their duty," Vij added.

On the Aam Aadmi Party, Vij said now Kejriwal has settled in Punjab. "His condition is like wherever the saints set foot, there is a mess. First, they ruined Delhi and now they will do the same with Punjab," he said.

