ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump Didn't Make Any Mistake, Every Nation Has Right To Expel Illegal Immigrants, Says Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij supported Trump's deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants, stating countries have the right to expel those entering illegally.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij supported Trump's deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants, stating countries have the right to expel those entering illegally.
File Photo: Haryana Minister Anil Vij (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 6:53 AM IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said US President Donald Trump has not made any mistake in deporting illegal immigrants and asserted that a country has every right to expel those who enter its territory illegally.

His remark came after 104 illegal Indian immigrants from various states were deported in a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday. This was the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.

"If a person goes to another country illegally, then that nation has every right to expel them. And Trump did not make any mistake," said Vij in response to Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with the US president regarding deportation.

"I say take a cue from it. Lakhs of people are illegal in this country... They were born somewhere else, but we feed them. They should be sent back to their respective countries," he said.

Of the 104 deportees who arrived at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Punjab minister Dhaliwal on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to speak to his "friend" US President Trump regarding the deportation of Indians.

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said US President Donald Trump has not made any mistake in deporting illegal immigrants and asserted that a country has every right to expel those who enter its territory illegally.

His remark came after 104 illegal Indian immigrants from various states were deported in a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday. This was the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.

"If a person goes to another country illegally, then that nation has every right to expel them. And Trump did not make any mistake," said Vij in response to Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with the US president regarding deportation.

"I say take a cue from it. Lakhs of people are illegal in this country... They were born somewhere else, but we feed them. They should be sent back to their respective countries," he said.

Of the 104 deportees who arrived at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Punjab minister Dhaliwal on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to speak to his "friend" US President Trump regarding the deportation of Indians.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS DEPORTED FROM US104 INDIANS DEPORTED FROM USANIL VIJ ON INDIANS DEPORTATIONUS DEPORT ILLEGAL INDIANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.