Haryana Man, Who Had Taken Donkey Route To US In 2016, Shot Dead In California Two Days Before India Visit

Karnal, Haryana: Sandeep Singh, a transport operator living in California city in the United States, was scheduled to fly back to India in two days. His family members back in Sector 32 of Haryana's Karnal were eagerly awaiting his homecoming after nine long years. At once, their joy was shattered when they received information that Sandeep had been shot dead.

Thirty-two-year-old Sandeep, aka Sanjeev, hailed from Hathlana village in Karnal district. He had gone to the US in 2016 via the 'Donkey Route', and after almost eight years, he received his Green Card in 2024.

As per his family members, he was living in California City and working in the transport business with his elder brother Rahul. Together, they owned and operated as many as 18-19 trucks and were doing well financially, they said.

On Monday (July 21), two days before his scheduled flight, he had stepped out of his home to get food when unidentified miscreants shot him. He died on the spot. While the motive behind the attack is still unclear, California Police have launched an investigation.

"All of us were so happy. We were just two days away from seeing him. He had booked a flight to India and was set to return in two days. Now he is gone forever," said Sandeep's father Balbir Singh.

On the fateful day, Sandeep's elder brother Rahul, who has been living in the US since 2015, became concerned when Sandeep did not return home and his mobile phone was unreachable. A few hours later, he received a call from the California Police informing him that his brother had been shot. Rahul immediately rushed to the spot, where he identified Sandeep's body.

Their father Balbir works as a property dealer in Karnal. The family comprises Balbir and his three children Rahul, Sandeep, and a daughter who is married. Soon after everyone received news of Sandeep's death, neighbours and relatives have been gathering at their house to offer condolences.

Sandeep's family has now appealed to the local authorities to help bring back his body to India so that they could perform his last rites.