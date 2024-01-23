Youth beaten to death by lover's kin in Bundi; probe on

Kota (Rajasthan): A 22 year-old-youth was allegedly beaten to death while his friend was left injured over a love affair in a village in Bundi district, police on Tuesday said. The incident took place in Rein village under Dablana police station area late Monday night, they said.

The deceased identified as Narendra Gurjar (22), a resident of Gujaria Ka Kheda village under Dei police station area in Bundi district, had along with his friend Jugraj Gurjar (20) gone to meet his beloved at her home in Rein village late Monday night, police said. When the girl's kin reportedly came to know of their presence in the house, they allegedly caught hold of the two youths and thrashed them severely with sticks before leaving them on the roadside, they said.

Meanwhile, the kin of the injured youths reached Rein village in search of them and found the duo lying in a pool of blood on the roadside and rushed them to the Bundi district hospital. Mukesh Yadav, the SHO at Dablana police station, said that Narendra, who sustained critical injuries on his head and body, succumbed to death during treatment at the Bundi district hospital early Tuesday morning, while Jugraj is under treatment with fractures in both legs.

The police handed over the deceased's body to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday morning and lodged a case of murder under various sections of the IPC against the girl's kin, who are yet to be nabbed, he added. The SHO said that the total number of the accused, who fled after the crime, is yet to be ascertained. The injured youth is currently not able to record his statement and narrate the incident to them, he added.