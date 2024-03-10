Haryana: JJP demands 2 seats from BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Sirsa (Haryana): The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has demanded that it should be allowed to field candidates on two seats in Haryana in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The JJP led by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana. The BJP has declared the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming general elections but have not declared candidates for Haryana. It is understood that JJP has demanded that it should be allowed to contest on two seats - Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in Haryana. There are total of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Sources from the JJP said that both the JJP and the BJP were preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. Sources said that the two parties will soon finalise the seat-sharing formula.

Dushyant Chautala said, "Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats are the party's priority but JJP is preparing to contest elections on all the ten seats."

"JJP is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and two rounds of meetings have taken place," the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister added.

In a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dushyant Chautala, said, "The second meeting of the Lok Sabha Election Coordination Committee of Jannayak Janata Party was held in Sirsa today. In this meeting, the strategy to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections strongly was discussed in detail (sic)."