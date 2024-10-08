ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Elections Results 2024: NC-Congress Alliance Leads In 46 Seats; J&K BJP President Trails By 2,797 Votes In Nowshera

Omar Abdullah was leading on both seats while Congress' Tariq Hameed Karra and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, M Y Tarigami were ahead of their nearest contestants

Jammu/Srinagar: Early trends show the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is ahead in 23 seats.
The PDP was ahead in three seats in the Union territory while the Independents were leading in eight seats, according to early data uploaded by the election commission.

The National Conference was ahead in 39 seats while its ally Congress was ahead in seven seats, trends for 64 of the 90 seats show. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), Peoples Conference and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) were also leading on one seat each.

National Conference vice-president and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was leading on both seats while Pradesh Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and former BJP minister Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana were ahead of their nearest contestants.

However, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina was trailing by 2,797 votes to his nearest National Conference rival Surinder Choudhary from the Nowshera constituency.
The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.

