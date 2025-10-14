ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana IPS Officer 'Suicide' Case: DGP Sent On Leave; Rahul Gandhi To Meet Family Today

Chandigarh: In the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide case, the Haryana government has sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid opposition's attack on the BJP dispensation and demand by the deceased officer's family for action against the officers accused of harassing him.

The development took place late Monday, days after the state government had transferred Narendra Bijarniya, the then Superintendent of Police, Rohtak.

"Yes, the DGP has been sent on leave by the government," said Rajiv Jaitly, media adviser to the Haryana chief minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that he would meet the officer's family today (October 14) as politics over the incident is set to heat up, even as there was no breakthrough in the impasse over Kumar's family not consenting to his autopsy and cremation on Monday -- seven days after the alleged suicide.

In an eight-page "final note," purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including Kapur and Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities." The IPS officer's wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide.

The officer's family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a post-mortem and cremation until its demands are addressed. Fifty-two-year-old Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.