Haryana IAF Pilot Killed In Rajasthan Jaguar Jet Crash Had Become Father Month Ago

The devastated family members of Sindhu are yet to come to terms with the irreparable loss ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: Squadron leader, Lokendra Sindhu, from Haryana, one of the two pilots killed in the Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday, had become a father only a month ago and talked to his brother hours before the crash.

The devastated family members of Sindhu are yet to come to terms with the irreparable loss as it prepared to perform the last rites at Dev Colony in Rohtak city. Sindhu, along with Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh, was killed in the Jaguar fighter jet crash on Wednesday morning after the aircraft suffered a technical glitch.

A wave of mourning has descended on the entire area following the IAF officer's tragic death. Locals are reaching his home to console the family.

Had Become Father A Month Ago

The deceased IAF officer's grandfather, Balwan Singh said that Lokendra had become a father of a son only a month ago. Reports said the family was celebrating the birth of the pilot's son who was born exactly a month ago on June 10, but no one knew what was in store.

Talked To Brother Hours Before The Crash