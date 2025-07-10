Haryana IAF Pilot Killed In Rajasthan Jaguar Jet Crash Had Become Father Month Ago

Rohtak: Squadron leader, Lokendra Sindhu, from Haryana, one of the two pilots killed in the Jaguar fighter jet crash in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday, had become a father only a month ago and talked to his brother hours before the crash.
The devastated family members of Sindhu are yet to come to terms with the irreparable loss as it prepared to perform the last rites at Dev Colony in Rohtak city. Sindhu, along with Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh, was killed in the Jaguar fighter jet crash on Wednesday morning after the aircraft suffered a technical glitch.
A wave of mourning has descended on the entire area following the IAF officer's tragic death. Locals are reaching his home to console the family.
Had Become Father A Month Ago
The deceased IAF officer's grandfather, Balwan Singh said that Lokendra had become a father of a son only a month ago. Reports said the family was celebrating the birth of the pilot's son who was born exactly a month ago on June 10, but no one knew what was in store.
Talked To Brother Hours Before The Crash
Lokendra's brother Gyanendra said that he talked to him through a video call 10.30 am hours before the crash.
“I also talked to him on video call just the night before. It was his niece's birthday. Everyone was celebrating,” he said. He said that he confirmed the incident from his Wing Commander brother-in-law posted in Nashik.
Gyanendra said the IAF officer's last rites will be performed with state honors on Thursday evening. The family said it was proud of this martyrdom.
“While Lokendra sacrificed his life in the accident, he steered the aircraft away from the population, saving the lives of hundreds of people”.
Gyanendra said that his brother had met with flight accidents before, yet he had managed to land the jet safely.
“He was skilled. He also told me how to save oneself and the citizens in case of an accident. He thought of the villagers, and they(Lokendra and his co-pilot) were martyred. This accident happened due to the shortcomings of the Jaguar plane. It loses control when it comes below 500 feet,”he said.
The deceased IAF officer was posted in Rajasthan since 2024. (With inputs from agencies)
