Haryana: Train Coach Catches Fire as Firecrackers Burst, Passengers Jump in Panic, 4 Injured

Rohtak: A moving train suddenly caught fire near the Sampla railway station of the district, causing chaos in the train. At present, the cause of the fire is being said to be the accidental bursting of firecrackers. About 4 passengers have been injured in this incident.

The Jind-Delhi train which left from Rohtak at 4.20 pm reached Sampla station. After this, it caught fire near Sampla as there was a sudden bursting of crackers in one of the bogies.

Four passengers were injured as they jumped off the train in the stampede after the crackers blast. Passengers travelling in the train said that they boarded the train at 4.20 pm from Rohtak railway station to go to Bahadurgarh. As soon as the train reached Sampla railway station and proceeded towards Bahadurgarh, there was a sudden blast in the train. Along with this, the bogie of the train caught fire, due to which there was a stampede among the passengers sitting in the train.

The male and female passengers sitting in the coach where the fire broke out said that sulphur potash was kept in the luggage rack above their seats, which was probably being brought for sale. Along with it, there were also iron tools. These caused the fire in the coach, they said.