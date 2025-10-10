ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Cop Suicide: NCSC Seeks Action-Taken Report From Chief Secy And Chandigarh DGP Within 7 Days

NCSC has served notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Chandigarh, directing them to submit an action-taken report within seven days.

Deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST

New Delhi: In a major development, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged suicide case of Dalit IPS officer and Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar, who was mysteriously found dead at his Chandigarh residence earlier this week on Tuesday.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh, directing them to submit an action-taken report within seven days.

In its directive, the Commission stated that it will conduct an inquiry into the matter under the powers vested in it by Article 338 of the Constitution of India. Moreover, it has sought detailed information including the names of all accused persons, FIR number, date, and relevant sections invoked, as well as the status of arrests and any compensation provided to the victim's family, if applicable.

On Wednesday evening, the deceased IPS officer's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint against DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, alleging that her husband died due to harassment and instigation by them. In her complaint, she claimed that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

Pointing to an eight-page purported suicide note left by her husband, Amneet Kumar alleged caste discrimination, harassment and conspiracy to falsely implicate her husband, and requested Chandigarh Police to register an FIR against Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Finally, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR on Thursday night after Amneet Kumar wrote a detailed letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking immediate registration of an FIR, suspension and arrest of the accused named in her husband's suicide note and complaint, along with lifelong security for the bereaved family.

