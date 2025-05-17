Haryana College Student Arrested On Espionage Charges; Was Honeytrapped By Pakistan Agents During Nankana Sahib Pilgrimage

Kaithal: A 25-year-old college student from Haryana has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, in Kaithal district of Haryana. Police investigation has revealed that the accused was honeytrapped during the sacred Nankana Sahib yatra in Pakistan.
Initially Arrested For Posting Pictures Of Weapons
According to Kaithal Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi, the accused identified as Devendra Singh Dhillon, a resident of Mastgarh village under Guhla police station limits of the district, a first year postgraduate student in political science at a college in Punjab's Patiala, was initially detained for posting pictures of weapons on social media following a complaint by a security personnel at Guhla police station on May 11.
In his complaint, the complainant said that Devendra had shared pictures with pistols and guns on Facebook, while he does not have a license for weapons. Based on the complaint, the police detained Devendra on May 13 and started interrogating him on a two-day remand, police said.
During the investigation, evidence of sending sensitive information to Pakistani agents was found on his mobile phone after which a new case was registered at the cyber police station under relevant sections of law, and he was taken on additional remand for three days, added the police.
SP Modi said that his mobile phone has been seized and sent to the lab for forensic examination even as an investigation has been launched into his bank accounts to unearth possible suspicious transactions.
Police officials said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Devendra was sending pictures and videos of military cantonments and sensitive places to the Pakistani agents through social media.
Nankana Sahib Yatra and Honeytrap
According to police officials, investigation has also revealed that Devendra Singh Dhillon had embarked on the revered Nankana Sahib Yatra through the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan in November 2024. During the yatra, Devendra came in contact with an unknown person, who provided him a number for contact in Pakistan. While in Pakistan, Devendra was honeytrapped by Pakistani agents and through a girl, he got in touch with the Pakistani intelligence agency, police said. Even after returning to India, he remained in constant touch with Pakistani agents and kept sharing information about military activities back home in Haryana, added police.
Security Concern
Devendra's is the second arrest on charges of espionage within three days in Haryana thereby raising concerns regarding national security. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh resident Nauman Ilahi was arrested by Panipat Police on similar charges of espionage.
