Haryana College Student Arrested On Espionage Charges; Was Honeytrapped By Pakistan Agents During Nankana Sahib Pilgrimage

Kaithal: A 25-year-old college student from Haryana has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan, in Kaithal district of Haryana. Police investigation has revealed that the accused was honeytrapped during the sacred Nankana Sahib yatra in Pakistan.

Initially Arrested For Posting Pictures Of Weapons

According to Kaithal Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi, the accused identified as Devendra Singh Dhillon, a resident of Mastgarh village under Guhla police station limits of the district, a first year postgraduate student in political science at a college in Punjab's Patiala, was initially detained for posting pictures of weapons on social media following a complaint by a security personnel at Guhla police station on May 11.

In his complaint, the complainant said that Devendra had shared pictures with pistols and guns on Facebook, while he does not have a license for weapons. Based on the complaint, the police detained Devendra on May 13 and started interrogating him on a two-day remand, police said.

During the investigation, evidence of sending sensitive information to Pakistani agents was found on his mobile phone after which a new case was registered at the cyber police station under relevant sections of law, and he was taken on additional remand for three days, added the police.

SP Modi said that his mobile phone has been seized and sent to the lab for forensic examination even as an investigation has been launched into his bank accounts to unearth possible suspicious transactions.