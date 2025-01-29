ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana CM Sips Yamuna Water, Says No Poison Going To Delhi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a couple of sips of water from River Yamuna and hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying there is no poison in water coming from his state to the national capital.

He alleged that the minds of AAP leaders are definitely filled with poison. AAP had on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

With days to go for the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP leadership has targeted the ruling AAP dispensation over Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark. In response, Saini visited the Yamuna river ghat near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border and took a couple of sips of the water from Yamuna. He said the Yamuna water on the border of Haryana from where it enters Delhi completely meets the standards and demanded Kejriwal's apology to the people of Delhi and Haryana for the "false" statement.

He said the statement given by Kejriwal "for his political selfishness is unfortunate". Shortly before his visit to the river bank, Saini gave a sharp response to a post on X by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, whom he also called a dummy CM.

"AAP-da's 'khadau' Chief Minister Atishi Marlena ji, you are welcome on the banks of Yamuna in Palla (the ghat he visited). There is no poison in the water coming to Delhi from Haryana, but your minds are definitely filled with poison," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Sometimes for the shortage of water, sometimes for the smoke from stubble and sometimes for all your failures, you always keep blaming the people of Haryana," Saini said. In her post on X in Hindi, Atishi had said, "@NayabSainiBJP Ji: I have come to know that you are going to the Palla Ghat of Yamuna river. I request that you and I go together, and take media colleagues along as well.

"We will measure the amount of ammonia in front of everyone. Everyone should know that Haryana is sending poisonous water to the people of Delhi," she wrote. After visiting the river ghat, Saini, in another post on X, again took a swipe at AAP.

"Without any hesitation, I drank the water of the holy Yamuna on the border of Haryana. Atishi ji did not come. She must be preparing a new lie. Lies have no legs. That is why Aap-da's lie is not working," he said.

The Haryana chief minister said the "God-like people of Delhi" have recognised the "deceivers" and claimed that the end of AAP's "era of deceit" is certain on February 5, the day of polls.