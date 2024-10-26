ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini Meets PM Modi, Discusses State's Development Roadmap

Chief Minister of Haryana Naib Singh Saini calls on Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Saturday ( Photo: PMO's X )

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, currently on a visit to Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. This marks Saini’s second meeting with PM Modi in October, following their earlier interaction on October 9 after the BJP's historic victory in Haryana.

During the meeting, Saini extended Diwali greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Haryana. He also presented a 100-day roadmap for the state’s development and discussed key issues related to infrastructure.

Saini stated that PM Modi emphasised the need for rapid development in Haryana, particularly in the metro, road and rail sectors, assuring full support from the central government.

Addressing media queries about the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, Saini mentioned that the high command would soon decide on the matter. He also criticised the opposition in Haryana, remarking that they remain disorganised and undecided about their leadership, casting doubt on their effectiveness.