Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini Meets PM Modi, Discusses State's Development Roadmap

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, currently on a visit to Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. This marks Saini’s second meeting with PM Modi in October, following their earlier interaction on October 9 after the BJP's historic victory in Haryana.
During the meeting, Saini extended Diwali greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Haryana. He also presented a 100-day roadmap for the state’s development and discussed key issues related to infrastructure.
Saini stated that PM Modi emphasised the need for rapid development in Haryana, particularly in the metro, road and rail sectors, assuring full support from the central government.
Addressing media queries about the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, Saini mentioned that the high command would soon decide on the matter. He also criticised the opposition in Haryana, remarking that they remain disorganised and undecided about their leadership, casting doubt on their effectiveness.
Proving all the exit polls wrong, the BJP managed to retain power in Haryana as they emerged victorious in the recently held Assembly elections. Saini was elected from the Ladwa constituency of the state and was credited for the saffron party's stupendous show.
PM Modi had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Saini in Panchkula.
