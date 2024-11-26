Haryana: Female Cattle Breeder to Receive National Gopal Ratna Award from Amit Shah and Lallan Yadav

Jhajjar: Renu Sangwan, a cattle farmer from Farmaan village in Jhajjar, Haryana, will be honoured with the National Gopal Ratna Award. This award will be given in New Delhi on November 26 in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR), Pusa.

Union Agriculture Minister Lallan Yadav and Home Minister Amit Shah will honour Renu Sangwan with this award. Renu Sangwan has also been selected for the Millennium Farmer of India Award.

Haryana Female Cattle Breeder to Receive National Gopal Ratna Award. (ETV Bharat)

Born in a farmers family in Kharman village of Jhajjar district, Renu Sangwan has today become a big cattle breeder in Haryana. Her husband Krishna Pehlwan died in 2018. Krishna Sangwan wanted to become a big cattle breeder in Haryana. Therefore, Renu Sangwan decided to fulfill her husband's dream. For this, she did a veterinary course and started cattle rearing by forming a farm named Gokul Farm Shri Krishna Godham with 9 indigenous cows.

Achieved success in animal husbandry: Today Renu Sangwan has 280 cows. They produce about 800 liters of milk every day. This milk is sold at the rate of Rs 120 per liter in Delhi. Renu said that the ghee of her cows is also sent to 12 countries. Renu Sangwan also exports ghee made from milk to 12 countries like Australia, England, Germany, America and Philippines.

Rearing cows of different breeds: Renu Sangwan, who belongs to a farmers family, has been associated with farm life since childhood. In 2016-17, she started cattle rearing with 9 Desi cows along with her husband Krishna Pehlwan. After her husband's death, she expanded it further. Today she has 280 cows of different types of excellent breeds including Gir, Thar Parkar, Rathi, Sahiwal and Desi.

Renu Sangwan's son Dr. Vinay Sangwan said that now they have 280 cows of the best breed. Which produce more than 800 liters of milk every day. They bottle this milk at their plant in Delhi and supply it in the capital Delhi and Gurugram. Not only this, pure cow ghee prepared by Vedic Bilona method is also produced.

There is demand for ghee abroad too: They export this ghee to 12 countries like Australia, England, Germany, America and Philippines. Where this ghee is sold at the rate of about 3,500 rupees per kg. Dr. Vinay says that his parents started milk production by rearing cows on a small scale. Now with the help of their hard work and dedication, they are earning a lot of name in the field of cattle rearing.

Message of Renu Sangwan to women: Renu Sangwan's cattle have won many prizes in state level exhibitions. She has also given a message to women to become empowered. Renu Sangwan says that women should never lose hope and they can achieve great heights only on the basis of hard work, good thinking and courage.