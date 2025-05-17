Haryana Board Result Declared; Girls Outperform Boys

Bhiwani: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the board result for Class 10 on Saturday. Board Chairman Pawan Sharma said 2.9 lakh students appeared in the examination and the overall pass percentage stands at 92.49%..

Students can check their marks on bseh.org.in. by clicking on the 'Result' tab on the homepage. They can download marksheets by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

Like last year, girls outperformed boys. About 1.21 lakh out of 1.29 lakh girl students passed, registering a 94.06% pass percentage. Among boys, 1.29 lakh out of 1.42 lakh cleared the exams, achieving a 91.07% pass rate.

The 10 exams were held from February 28 to March 19, at various centres across Haryana. Last year, Panchkula topped the districts in pass percentage at 98.35 per cent, followed by Rewari (97.60 per cent) and Mohinder Garh (97.53 per cent). Jind scored 97.29 per cent, Panipat 97.24 per cent, Jhajjar and Fatehabad achieved 97.06 per cent, Kaithal and Karnal posted 96.77 per cent and 96.73 per cent respectively, while Ambala scored 95.69 per cent.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 64.59 per cent, 100 per cent in 2021 due to Covid-19, 73.18 per cent in 2022, 65.43 per cent in 2023 and 95.22 per cent in 2024.