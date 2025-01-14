ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana BJP President, Singer Booked For 'Rape'

In the complaint, the victim said Badauli lured her with a government job and Mittal had promised to make her an actress in his album.

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Chandigarh: Kasuali Police in Himachal Pradesh registered an FIR on December 13 last year against Haryana BJP state president Mohan Lal Badauli and singer Rocky Mittal for allegedly raping a woman. The victim alleged that she was forcefully drunk alcohol by the duo on the fateful night in Kasauli.

In the complaint, the victim said Badauli lured her with a government job and Mittal had promised to make her an actress in his album. After this, the duo raped and threatened her to keep shut before throwing her out of the room. The culprits clicked her obscene photos and videos. Subsequently, an attempt was made to implicate her in a case in Panchkula.

On the other hand, Solan SP Gaurav Singh said a case was registered at Kasauli Police Station on December 13, 2024, and the police have been investigating it. According to the victim, the incident took place on July 7, 2023.

In a separate but similar incident, a man from Maharashtra's Thane allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman, compelled her to marry him after blackmailing her and also burnt her with cigarette buts and hot 'tawa', police said. The ordeal started four years back after they became friends on social media and based on the victim's complaint, police have registered an FIR against the 38-year-old man and five of his family members, including his mother, they said.

The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar town, became friends with the victim on Facebook in 2021. He later allegedly took her to a lodge in the town and raped her, an official from Vitthalwadi police station said. The accused made an objectionable video of the victim, threatened to upload it online if she refused his advances and raped her on multiple occasions, he said quoting the victim's complaint.

