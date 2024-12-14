Haryana Bans Use Of Phones For On-Duty Police Personnel

Chandigarh: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur issued orders banning the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices for on-duty police personnel.

The instruction further states that using mobile phones and other electronic devices distracts the attention of the officials, endangering the safety of the people and tarnishing the image of police in public.

All on-duty officer has to provide information about their numbers to the unit in charge and deposit their phones before joining duties and a record of the same has to be maintained. If needed, the policemen will have to get in touch with the in charge to contact family members. Arrangements will be made in police stations and outposts to keep the phones of the policemen.

The unit in charge will give his own or any other number to the officials on duty to make calls. If any emergency crops up, calls can be made only after seeking permission from the in charge. If a policeman gets approval to use a mobile phone on duty, he can use it as per the requirement of duty.

The personnel have been forbidden to share their place of duty and other important information on social media. It will be the responsibility of all units in charge to keep a regular check on whether the personnel under them are abiding by the instructions or not.