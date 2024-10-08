Haryana Assembly Polls Result: Will Vinesh Phogat Win In Her Maiden Election From Julana?

Jhulana (Haryana): All eyes are on the Julana Assembly constituency in Haryana's Jind district as star wrestler Vinesh Phogat is contesting her maiden elections.

In 2019, Jannayak Janta Party Amarjeet Dhanda won the polls by defeating BJP's Parminder Singh Dhull, while Congress candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull stood third.

In the 2024 polls, Vinesh, who is contesting on a Congress ticket, faces a challenge from BJP's Yogesh Kumar, AAP's Kavita Rani and sitting MLA Amarjeet Dhanda. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Surender Lather is also in the fray. A staggering 74.66 per cent of votes were polled on October 5, 2024, for the Julana seat, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress is banking on the popularity of Vinesh and anti-incumbency to snatch the seat from the JJP.