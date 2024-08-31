ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Assembly Poll Postponed to Oct 5; Counting for Haryana and J&K Deferred to Oct 8

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday declared that Haryana assembly polls are now slated for October 5 instead of October 1, keeping in mind the centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community.

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4, the poll body said.

It said the decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a 300-400-year-old practice in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar.