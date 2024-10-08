Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will Hisar Seat Elect Independent Candidate Savitri Jindal?

Hisar (Haryana): All eyes are on the Hisar constituency in Haryana where Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP Naveen Jindal, is fighting the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

Savitri Jindal is a former Haryana Minister.

Savitri Jindal is pitted against BJP candidate Dr Kamal Gupta while the Congress has fielded Ram Niwas Rara from the seat. Sanjay Satrodia is in the fray as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate while the Indian National Lok Dal has fielded Shyam Lal. Ravinder Ravi Ahuja is contesting the polls on a ticket by the Jannayak Janta Party.

A voter turnout of 61.44 per cent was recorded in the Hisar constituency after voting took place on October 5. In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won the Hisar seat, when its candidate Dr Kamal Gupta emerged victorious. Dr Kamal Gupta polled 49, 675 votes in the 2019 polls.