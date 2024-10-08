Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Aiming To Win From Garhi Sampa-Kiloi

Garhi Sampa-Kiloi (Haryana): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupindra Singh Hooda, who is one of the Chief Ministerial candidates, is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls from the Garhi Sampa-Kiloi seat.

The Garhi Sampa-Kiloi seat is part of the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. The former Haryana Chief Minister Hooda is facing a challenge from BJP candidate Manju. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Parveen, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Kishan from the seat. Sushila Devi is the candidate of the Jannanayak Janata Party.

However, there is a straight between the BJP and Congress. A voter turnout of 67.02 per cent was recorded in the Garhi-Sampla- Kiloi constituency in the 2024 polls, the polling for which took place on October 5. In the 2019 polls, Bhupinder Singh Hooda polled 97,755 votes to emerge triumphant and defeated BJP candidate Satish Nandal and JJP's Dr Sandeep Hooda.

For the post of the Chief Minister, if Congress wins, Hooda is facing a contest from Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.