Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: INLD's Abhay Chautala Eyeing Win From Ellenabad Seat

Ellenabad (Haryana): Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader and party's general secretary Abhay Chautala is contesting the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls from the Ellenabad seat in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

Abhay Chautala, who is class 10th pass, had won the by-elections to the Ellenabad seat, which were held in November 2021. According to the Election Commission of India, in the by-polls, Chautala polled 65,992 votes while BJP candidate Gobind Kanda polled 59,253 votes and gave a tough fight to Abhay Chautala. Pawan Beniwal of the Congress stood third after he managed to secure only 20904 votes in the by-election.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, Abhay Chuatala is taking on Amir Chand Talwara, who has been fielded by the ruling BJP. Jannayak Janata Party has fielded Anjani Ladha while the Congress has fielded Bharat Singh Beniwal. Manish Arora is in the fray as an AAP candidate while Mayank Girda and Nanak Singh are fielded by the Haryana Lokhit Party and Jan Sewak Kranti Party respectively. It will be a five-way contest here.

The voter turnout in the Ellenabad constituency stood at 80.61 per cent after voting was held on October 5. The picture on who emerges victorious will be clear by Tuesday evening.