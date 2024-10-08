ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: INLD's Abhay Chautala Eyeing Win From Ellenabad Seat

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala is aiming to retain the Ellenabad seat, which is won in the by-election.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: INLD's Abhay Chautala Eyeing Win From Ellenabad Seat
File photo of INLD leader Abhay Chautala (ANI)

Ellenabad (Haryana): Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader and party's general secretary Abhay Chautala is contesting the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls from the Ellenabad seat in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

Abhay Chautala, who is class 10th pass, had won the by-elections to the Ellenabad seat, which were held in November 2021. According to the Election Commission of India, in the by-polls, Chautala polled 65,992 votes while BJP candidate Gobind Kanda polled 59,253 votes and gave a tough fight to Abhay Chautala. Pawan Beniwal of the Congress stood third after he managed to secure only 20904 votes in the by-election.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, Abhay Chuatala is taking on Amir Chand Talwara, who has been fielded by the ruling BJP. Jannayak Janata Party has fielded Anjani Ladha while the Congress has fielded Bharat Singh Beniwal. Manish Arora is in the fray as an AAP candidate while Mayank Girda and Nanak Singh are fielded by the Haryana Lokhit Party and Jan Sewak Kranti Party respectively. It will be a five-way contest here.

The voter turnout in the Ellenabad constituency stood at 80.61 per cent after voting was held on October 5. The picture on who emerges victorious will be clear by Tuesday evening.

Ellenabad (Haryana): Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader and party's general secretary Abhay Chautala is contesting the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls from the Ellenabad seat in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

Abhay Chautala, who is class 10th pass, had won the by-elections to the Ellenabad seat, which were held in November 2021. According to the Election Commission of India, in the by-polls, Chautala polled 65,992 votes while BJP candidate Gobind Kanda polled 59,253 votes and gave a tough fight to Abhay Chautala. Pawan Beniwal of the Congress stood third after he managed to secure only 20904 votes in the by-election.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, Abhay Chuatala is taking on Amir Chand Talwara, who has been fielded by the ruling BJP. Jannayak Janata Party has fielded Anjani Ladha while the Congress has fielded Bharat Singh Beniwal. Manish Arora is in the fray as an AAP candidate while Mayank Girda and Nanak Singh are fielded by the Haryana Lokhit Party and Jan Sewak Kranti Party respectively. It will be a five-way contest here.

The voter turnout in the Ellenabad constituency stood at 80.61 per cent after voting was held on October 5. The picture on who emerges victorious will be clear by Tuesday evening.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ABHAY CHAUTALAINDIAN NATIONAL LOK DALBJP VERSUS CONGRESSHARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSHARYANA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.