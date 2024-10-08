Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will Dushyant Chautala Retain The Uchana Kalan Seat?

Uchana Kalan (Haryana): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls from the Uchana Kalan seat in the Jind district of the state.

Chautala is up against BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri. The Congress has fielded Brijendra Singh while Amarjeet Singh is contesting on the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simarjit Singh Mann) ticket. The Republican Party of India has fielded Master Ajit Arya while the AAP candidate is Pawan Fauji.

A voter turnout of 75.44 per cent was recorded in the Uchana Kalan constituency when voting was held on October 5.

Chautala is banking on his connection with the masses while the fight is mainly between JJP, BJP and Congress. In the 2019 polls, Chautala was elected from the seat defeating BJP's Prem Lata while BSP candidate Samarjit stood third. Chautala polled a total of 92, 504 votes in the 2019 polls.