ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will Dushyant Chautala Retain The Uchana Kalan Seat?

The voters of Uchana Kalan have sealed the fate of former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will Dushyant Chautala Retain The Uchana Kalan Seat?
File photo of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala (right) (ANI)

Uchana Kalan (Haryana): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls from the Uchana Kalan seat in the Jind district of the state.

Chautala is up against BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri. The Congress has fielded Brijendra Singh while Amarjeet Singh is contesting on the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simarjit Singh Mann) ticket. The Republican Party of India has fielded Master Ajit Arya while the AAP candidate is Pawan Fauji.

A voter turnout of 75.44 per cent was recorded in the Uchana Kalan constituency when voting was held on October 5.

Chautala is banking on his connection with the masses while the fight is mainly between JJP, BJP and Congress. In the 2019 polls, Chautala was elected from the seat defeating BJP's Prem Lata while BSP candidate Samarjit stood third. Chautala polled a total of 92, 504 votes in the 2019 polls.

Uchana Kalan (Haryana): Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls from the Uchana Kalan seat in the Jind district of the state.

Chautala is up against BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri. The Congress has fielded Brijendra Singh while Amarjeet Singh is contesting on the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simarjit Singh Mann) ticket. The Republican Party of India has fielded Master Ajit Arya while the AAP candidate is Pawan Fauji.

A voter turnout of 75.44 per cent was recorded in the Uchana Kalan constituency when voting was held on October 5.

Chautala is banking on his connection with the masses while the fight is mainly between JJP, BJP and Congress. In the 2019 polls, Chautala was elected from the seat defeating BJP's Prem Lata while BSP candidate Samarjit stood third. Chautala polled a total of 92, 504 votes in the 2019 polls.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JJPDUSHYANT CHAUTALABJP VERSUS CONGRESSFORMER HARYANA DEPUTY CMHARYANA ASSEMBLY POLLS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.