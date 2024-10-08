Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Win From Ladwa Seat?

Ladwa (Haryana): The attention of the entire country is on the Ladwa seat in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The ruling BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the seat.

Saini is up against Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Mewa Singh and INLD's Sapna Barshami. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Joga Singh Umri while the Jannayak Janta Party has fielded Vinod Kumar Sharma.

Saini is hoping to win the election and the saffron party has projected the development works it has projected in the state in the last 10 years. Ladwa recorded a voter turnout of 74.96 per cent. The voting took place on October 5. Haryana has 90 seats and the BJP is hoping to come to power for a third straight term.

In the 2019 polls, Mewa Singh of the Congress defeated BJP's Dr Pawan Saini and INLD's Sapna Barshami.