Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Will BJP's Anil Vij Retain His Ambala Cantonment Seat?

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij is eyeing to retain the Ambala Cantonment seat.

Published : 32 minutes ago

File photo of senior BJP leader Anil Vij (ANI)

Ambala Cantonment (Haryana): Among the 90 seats in Haryana, one of the key constituencies is the Ambala Cantonment in the Ambala district of the state.

In the 2024 polls, BJP has once again fielded its senior leader Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantonment seat. Vij has served as the Home and Health Minister of the state.

Ambala Cantonment recorded a voter turnout of 64.45 per cent after the voting was held on October 5. Anil Vij is pitted against JJP candidate Avtar Singh, Onkar Singh of the Indian National Lok Dal, and Parvinder Pal Pari of the Congress. The key contest is between the BJP and the Congress. Naveen Kumar from Yuga Thulasi Party is also trying his luck. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Raj Kaur Gill from the Ambala Cantonment seat.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, Vij had emerged victorious by garnering 64, 571 votes. He defeated independent candidate Chitra Sarwara, who polled 44, 406 votes while Venu Singh, who was given a ticket by the Congress, managed to poll on 8, 534 votes or just 7.1 per cent votes.

TAGGED:

