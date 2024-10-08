ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Secures Majority, Eight Ministers Suffer Defeats

Chandigarh: The results of the Haryana Assembly elections are almost finalised, revealing that the BJP is poised to secure an absolute majority. However, in a surprising turn, eight ministers from the party were defeated.

Subhash Sudha, BJP candidate and Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies was defeated by Congress's Ashok Arora in Thanesar by over 3,000 votes. Former Assembly Speaker and Agriculture Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar also faced defeat from Congress candidate Akram Khan in Jagadhari, losing by more than 7,000 votes.

Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhay Singh Yadav lost in Nangal Chaudhary to Congress's Manju Chaudhary by over 6,000 votes. Aseem Goyal, Minister of State for Development and Panchayat, was defeated in Ambala City by a margin of 11,131 votes to Congress's Nirmal Singh.

Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal narrowly lost his Loharu seat by 792 votes to Congress's Rajbir Fartia. Health Minister Kamal Gupta was defeated by independent candidate Savitri Jindal in Hisar by a margin of 18,941 votes.