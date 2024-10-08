ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Is Congress Making A Comeback, Or Will BJP Secure Hat-Trick?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Updated : 50 seconds ago

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.
Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. (ANI)

New Delhi: Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes. Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.

All 90 seats in Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5, with a turnout of about 68 per cent, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)- Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance.

Of the 90 seats going to the polls in Haryana, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while there are no reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the ECI.

Exuding confidence of Congress victory in Haryana assembly polls, party MP Deepender Hooda has said that the result will send a message to people all over the country. "In Haryana Congress will definitely win, the politics across the country will be affected. With this win, there will be a message sent across the country," Deepinder Hooda said.

The BJP won the Haryana Assembly elections in both 2014 and 2019 and is now eyeing for a hat-trick in the 2024 Assembly elections. The grand old party hopes to make a comeback after being in the opposition for 10 years in the state.

6:39 AM, 8 Oct 2024 (IST)

Nayab Singh Saini Arrives At Saini Samaj Dharamshala In Kurukshetra

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Ladwa assembly constituency Nayab Singh Saini arrives at Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. With 16 candidates in the fray, sitting Congress MLA Mewa Singh and AAP's Joga Singh Umri are crucial contenders for the seat which.

“We will not need any kind of alliance; I have said from the very beginning that the BJP will form the government alone. If we need any (alliance) we will give it a thought; but now we have all the arrangements," Saini had said earlier.

6:24 AM, 8 Oct 2024 (IST)

Security Heightened At A Counting Centre In Jhajjar Ahead Of Counting Of Votes

As counting is set to begin at 8 am for all 90 seats in Haryana that voted in a single phase on October 5, 30 companies from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed at counting centres, along with 12,000 police personnel. At a counting centre in Jhajjar, security has been heightened to avoid any untoward situation. The Jhajjar (SC) constituency had 17,0185 eligible voters in 2019.

However, with a turnout of 65.1 per cent, Jhajjar saw 11,0822 votes polled. Congress candidate Geeta Bhukkal won the Jhajjar (SC) constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of 14,999 votes.

