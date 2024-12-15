Harivansh Narayan Singh Redux: Know Other Side Of The Politician

Patna: A less-known aspect of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh came to be known at a book fair in Patna. A 10-volume collection of his writings over a span of four decades was released at Patna Book Fair on Saturday. The journalist-turned-politician said his work covered his journalistic writings, a major part of which was devoted to Bihar, Jharkhand and other parts of the country, and world.

Copies of his book titled 'Time's Questions' have been put on display at stalls. The names of these books are Bihar Dream and Truth, Future India, Mirror of National Character, Jharkhand Prosperous Land, Sad Spring, Jharkhand Challenges and Opportunities, Competition of Downfall, Pages of the Past, Concerns and Dialogue, Sources of Energy and The Journey Remains. Harivansh Narayan Singh was also present on this occasion.



40 years of experience

Singh, while talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, opened up on his journey. His book narrates the journey in the book. "I started journalism in 1977. I started working with Dharmyug, then joined Ravivaar, Kolkata's Anand Bazar Group. After that, I joined Prabhat Khabar from Ranchi and then worked with united Bihar and stayed there for a long time,” Singh said.



He further said, "My book which comes in 10 volumes is a compilation of 40 years of writings. During that time, I dwelt on diverse subjects. Issues discussed in the book differ from today's topics in Bihar or Jharkhand. I wrote on issues about the country, the world, journalism, philosophy and about spirituality.”

Singh said he has written on China, the changing world, on Swami Vivekananda and his dream on modern India. “We have always been thinking about how this country can become a developed country, how Bihar can become the top state and how Hindi states can become prosperous. Wherever I have worked, be it in the Southern state of Hyderabad or other states, these subjects have always crowded my mind,” he said.



Life as a politician

How did Singh, a senior journalist, become a politician? In response to this question, he said he joined politics after giving a thought about it. “I believe that politics can transform society. There should be a discussion on the topic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for one lakh youths with no political familial background to join politics," Singh said.



Politics as tool of change

According to him, it's easy to criticise politicians and give suggestions. “Vivekananda had said deadlocks can be broken by the right actions at the right time. I appeal to young people who constantly complain about the system, to be a part of the system and change it,” Singh signed off.