Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Row: Haridwar Saint Community Demands High-Level Probe

By ETV Bharat English Team

Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri said finding animal fat in the prasad is a blow to the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Collage of Tirumala Temple and Laddu Prasadam
Collage of Tirumala Temple and Laddu Prasadam (ETV Bharat/File)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): After the NDDB CALF Laboratory confirmed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation of the use of animal fat in the Laddu served as prasad in the Tirupati Balaji temple, there has been uproar among several religious communities across India. The saint community of Haridwar has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri said finding animal fat in the prasad is a blow to the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. People from all over the world come to see Lord Venkateswara, so they demand from the Andhra Pradesh government and the Central government that the quantity of Prasad made there should be immediately restricted.

Meanwhile, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash said this is a big conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma, demanding the harshest punishment for the culprits. Not only Jagan Reddy but also the temple officials are guilty of this shameful act.

It is to be mentioned that a lawyer, on behalf of petitioner Suresh Chavhanke, journalist, editor-in-chief and managing director of Sudarshan News, sent a letter petition, addressed to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that the act violates fundamental Hindu religious customs and deeply hurts the sentiments of countless devotees, who consider the 'prasad' a sacred blessing.

The petitioner sought urgent intervention into the criminal conspiracy and mismanagement of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and violation of religious practices following the subsequent admission of the use of animal fat in preparation for prasadam offered to the deity dated September 18, 2024.

