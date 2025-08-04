ETV Bharat / bharat

Haridwar Private Hospital Sealed After Two Women Die During Delivery; Cases Lodged

Hearing about the incident, the patient's parties created a ruckus in the hospital, holding the administration responsible for the deaths. Later, cops controlled the situation.

Police personnel at the hospital. (ETV Bharat)
Police personnel at the hospital. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST

Haridwar: The death of two women during delivery at a private hospital in the Bahadarabad area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar has prompted the police to seal the health facility in the presence of the SDM and register two cases at the Bahadarabad police station.

Hearing about the incident, the patient's parties created a ruckus in the hospital, holding the administration responsible for the deaths. Later, police rushed to the spot to control the situation from deteriorating further.

Family members alleged that the lack of essential services in the hospital led to the catastrophic outcome. "Both the woman, Meenakshi and Khushboo, and the newborns were safe after delivery. The condition of these women deteriorated due to excessive bleeding during delivery. The hospital staff also tried to transfuse blood, but by then it was too late," they said.

Khushboo, wife of Monty of Chhoti Narsan, gave birth to a girlchild at a hospital in Atmalpur Bongla. Since the afternoon, she was allegedly experiencing breathing difficulties. But the hospital management did not show seriousness about her condition, which deteriorated further. She was referred to a private hospital, where she died during treatment.

Meenakshi, wife of Tinu of Nanauta, gave birth to a male child through C-section. There was a shortage of blood during the operation. Although her attendants arranged for the O+ blood from the bank, doctors did not transfuse it on time, leading to her death.

"No specialist doctor was present in the hospital at that time. The staff was also inexperienced. If a qualified doctor and proper treatment were available on time, both the women could have been saved.

The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken based on whatever facts come to light. The police have prima facie considered the death of two women during delivery as negligence of the hospital. The hospital has been sealed and two cases have been registered based on the complaint," Haridwar city SP Pankaj Gairola said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the district hospital for panchayatnama and autopsy, which will be conducted on Monday.

