ETV Bharat / bharat

Haridwar Police Detains Family Members Of Tailor Arrested For 'Spying' In Bathinda

Laksar (Uttarakhand): Haridwar Police on Thursday detained three members of the family of a tailor who was arrested last week in Punjab's Bathinda on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Rakib Khan, who worked as a tailor in Bathinda Cantonment area, was sent to three-day police custody on May 13 after his arrest by the Bathinda Cantonment Police with assistance from Army intelligence over alleged suspicious activities within the military area.

Haridwar Police officials said they have detained Rakib's brother Nazim, his cousin Firoz and nephew Sahib, for questioning on Thursday. "Nazim works as a tailor in Amritsar. He had come home a day earlier. Firoz also works as a tailor in Raiwala in Uttarakhand. While the nephew runs a salon in Landhaura in Uttarakhand," they said.

The entire family of Rakib, who is originally from Dosni village in Laksar constituency in Haridwar, are tailors by profession. Most of his family members, including his late father, used to make uniforms for soldiers.

Investigation by Bathinda police has revealed that Rakib allegedly had a connection to Pakistan's intelligence agency, and sensitive documents related to the army were found in his phone.