Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede: Govt Releases Victims List; ADM Inspects Spot

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand government has disclosed the identities of the eight victims of the Mansa Devi temple stampede on Sunday. According to the officials, those killed in the tragic incident have been identified as Arush (12), Vipin Saini (18), Shakal Dev (18), Vicky (18), Vishal (19), Vakil (43), Shanti (60) and Ram Bharose (65).

They hail from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar. "The priority as of now is the rapid recovery of those injured in the stampede," Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Rumours of an electricity current near the stairs triggered panic among people, leading to the stampede, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said. However, he said, a detailed investigation of the incident is being done.

Citing a report from Haridwar ADM Manish Singh, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said eight people were killed in the stampede and 30 were injured. The ADM has been assigned the task of conducting a probe into the incident and submitting a report within 15 days, making recommendations on how to prevent such incidents in future, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

Singh inspected the spot on Monday morning and found that the path to the staircase is very narrow. There are some dangerous points in both routes, which need improvement, and further plans need to be readied for crowd management.

An injured devotee is being taken to the district hospital. (PTI)

"A report will be prepared based on the inspection on Monday morning and submitted to the District Magistrate. The staircase of the temple will be completely shut on the weekend, considering the Sawan period," Singh said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the stampede. Those who sustained minor injuries in the stampede and were discharged after first aid have not been included in the list of injured persons, the authority said.

"A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple in the morning because of a rumour.... We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, and those responsible for spreading the rumour will face strict action," Dhami said.

Later, he visited the Haridwar district hospital to enquire about the injured undergoing treatment there. He assured the relatives of full support from the government. The CM has also announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Nirmala, an injured devotee who is admitted at the hospital, said the stampede happened as the horde of people going up and those hurrying downwards choked the narrow passage. "People coming back from the temple pushed those climbing upwards, and then people began falling over each other. Nothing could be seen because of the crowd. I kept lying down," she added.

Being a Sunday, a sea of devotees had gathered at the temple atop the Shivalik hills at a height of more than 500 feet. Videos from the spot showed a massive rush of people, including children and women, towards the narrow entrance of the temple and outside the hospital, and worried family members waiting for the news of their dear ones.