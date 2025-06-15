'Hardwork Only Matters': Rajasthan's Mahesh Keshwani, Hindi-Medium Student Secures NEET AIR 1

Sikar: Mahesh Keshwani, from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, has emerged as the topper in NEET-UG 2025, bagging All India Rank (AIR) 1. He is from Hindi medium school and this is his first attempt.

His parents are both government school teachers. His father Ramesh Kumar is posted in MGGS School of Pilibanga and mother Hemlata Devi is posted in RABUMA School of Dabli Rathan.

Mahesh initially wanted to crack the civil services but his elder sister inspired him to choose the science stream and work towards NEET. It was as per his sister's advice that Mahesh started preparing for the medical entrance test from a coaching centre in Sikar.

Mahesh said seven days before the exam, his mother took leave from school and came to Sikar to boost his confidence and ensure he was able to study well. "So when I went to appear for the exam, I was not at all stressed. I was sure that I would definitely get selected. This was my first attempt. I had never thought of ranking first in the exam," he said.

According to Mahesh he had changed his strategy a month before the exam. "Instead of studying for 10 hours, I studied deeply for only four hours and allotted the rest of my time for revision and mental composure," he added.

Mahesh said that in the test series at his coaching centre, he sometimes secured poor marks and sometimes higher. "One should neither be disappointed by the score nor overconfident. When marks are low, students compromise with their health, which is not right," he said.

Around 2.5 months before the exam, Mahesh's performance in the test series was quite good, but on the day of the exam, when the question paper unexpectedly appeared extremely tough, his moral went down. "Physics was the toughest. Only 7-8 questions could be solved in the first 30 minutes. Then I left Physics and started attempting Biology and Chemistry. After this, I returned to Physics," he explained.

Initially, Mahesh was afraid that by being from a Hindi medium school he might lag behind his counterparts from English medium schools but he got full support from coaching teachers and finally proved that hardwork matters, not language.

"NEET has now become an NCERT-based exam. In such a situation, do not depend only on coaching notes, but study all the NCERT books in depth. The key to success is hardwork and language does not play much of a role. Keep practicing mock tests and maintain mental balance while solving the question papers," Mahesh advised.

He said that he had made it a routine to study for 5 to 6 hours daily. "I am the first member of my family to opt for Biology," he added.