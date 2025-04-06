ETV Bharat / bharat

Hardcore Naxalite With Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Basaguda Forest; Explosives And Maoist Literature Recovered

Hardcore Naxalite Joga, a CPI (Maoist) member with a Rs 5 lakh bounty, was arrested in Basaguda forest during a joint anti-Naxal operation and was produced before the media on Sunday. ( Etv Bharat )

Bijapur: A joint anti-Naxal operation led to the arrest of a hardcore Naxalite, Joga, a 36-year-old member of Platoon No. 9 of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces apprehended him from the Basaguda forest area. Joga, a resident of Odsapara village in Polampalli, has been associated with the Maoist movement for several years and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

ASP Chandrakant Govarna confirmed the arrest and said that Joga is a cunning and seasoned Maoist, involved in multiple violent incidents across the Basaguda and Usur police station limits. After initial interrogation, he was produced in court and sent to judicial remand.

Crimes Attributed to Joga

October 29, 2024: Accused of murdering Dinesh Pujari, a resident of Putkel village, branding him a police informer.

June 2, 2024: Participated in an armed attack on the Putkel security camp using country-made BGLs and automatic weapons.

November 31, 2022: Involved in firing on police personnel near Nellakanker Nala in the Usur police station area.