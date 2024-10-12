Oath Taking Ceremony of New Haryana CM On October 17; PM Modi To Be Present

Chandigarh: The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 at the parade ground in sector 5 in Panchkula, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

"We have received a go-ahead from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony. It will be held on October 17. The new Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers will take oath. It has been the tradition of the BJP, we do, what we say. The way the leaders of the Opposition party (Congress) were preparing, as if they were going to become the Prime Minister, all their hopes were dashed," said Khattar, himself a former Haryana Chief Minister.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking to reporters (ANI)

Preparations are going on in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony and the responsibility has been given to former MP Sanjay Bhatia.

In all likelihood, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who led the BJP to a spectacular victory, will once again take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Sources said that Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Saini, who was elected from Ladwa constituency, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the saffron party retained power in the state.

The BJP won 48 out of the total 90 seats in Haryana and crossed the half-way mark. The Congress, which was hoping to come to power in the state, secured only 37 seats. Three Independent candidates including Savitri Jindal have also extended support to the BJP. The Indian National Lok Dal won two seats.