Happy New Year: India Celebrates Arrival Of 2025 With Events Across Cities

Visitors at the Bandra Reclamation, decked up on the eve of New Year celebrations, in Mumbai ( PTI )

In Srinagar, fireworks marked the advent of the new year, with tourists and locals celebrating at Lal Chowk and along Boulevard Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said. Private parties were organised in Pahalgam to welcome 2025, they said.

Revellers ushered in the new year with fireworks at many places in Kashmir, including the famous tourist resort towns of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, officials here said. Revellers -- both locals and tourists -- took part in the countdown in Gulmarg amid bone-chilling cold to welcome 2025, they said. Fireworks marked the beginning of the new year as people sang and danced to popular Hindi music, they added.

A view of India Gate as people throng the Kartavya Path on New Year's Eve, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. Hence, Delhi Police had made prior security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration.

New Delhi: The nation embraced 2025 with great fervour, as New Year's celebrations swept across the country. Cities came alive with parties, cultural events, and live music performances.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

People hold a balloons as they are walking on street to celebrate new year in Ahmedabad (PTI)

Many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks. In Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets.

People celebrate New Year 2025, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai (PTI)

In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year. In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd for the celebrations. In Jharkhand's Ranchi, people were also seen celebrating with dancing and singing.

People celebrate the New Year 2025, in Kochi, Tuesday, (PTI)

Revellers, including a number of tourists, gathered at Beach Road in Puducherry and rang in the new year. Police were deployed in large numbers at various points to ensure there was no breach of law and order, as the revellers burst firecrackers and exchanged New Year greetings.

Devotees arrive to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on the first day of new year, in Amritsar, Wednesday, (PTI)

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet The Nation

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of the New Year. In her message, she said, "On the joyous occasion of the new year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad. The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted all citizens on the eve of the New Year. As per a release, VP Dhankhar said, "This year marks the beginning of the final quarter of the Constitution's centenary, a milestone symbolizing India's unwavering commitment to constitutional values and its emergence as a global economic hub."

"Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 - a momentous juncture in our republic's journey," he added, highlighting the importance of this year in the country's history.

In his message, the Vice President urged the nation to rededicate itself to the vision set by the framers of the Constitution. He emphasized the continued progress toward achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Extending his greetings to the nation on the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped it brings "new opportunities, success and endless joy". "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," he said on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025.

"Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!" Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, in his New Year message on X, urged fellow citizens to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of the Constitution."My dear fellow citizens, as we enter 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve. Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear filled with hope, joy, and prosperity. Let there be peace and amity all around. Jai Hind," Kharge said in a post on X.