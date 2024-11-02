Happy Gujarati New Year 2024: Warm Wishes, Greetings, And Significance

Gujarati New Year falls on the day after Diwali and marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat, the traditional Hindu calendar followed in Gujarat. For Gujaratis around the world, this day is an opportunity to embrace new beginnings, renew bonds, and express gratitude.
The Significance Of Gujarati New Year
The Gujarati New Year aka Bestu Varas represents the arrival of a fresh start. Traditionally, it begins on the first day of Kartak in the Hindu calendar, which aligns with Govardhan Puja and brings communities together in celebration. This festival is not only about prayer and reflection but also about spreading joy and prosperity. By celebrating and exchanging warm Gujarati New Year 2024 wishes, you set a positive tone for the year ahead.
How Is It Celebrated?
People gather with their families to offer prayers for a prosperous year and enjoy festive feasts featuring traditional sweets like ghughra, laddoo, and suterfeni. As families and friends come together, they exchange gifts and prasad, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Many people also take the opportunity to visit temples and seek blessings from deities, wishing for a year filled with blessings.
Homes are decorated, rangolis are drawn and pujas are performed, particularly the Chopda Pujan, where business ledgers are worshipped to invite prosperity for the coming year. For many, this day also symbolises a time to let go of the past, make amends, and welcome new opportunities with an open heart.
Heartfelt Gujarati New Year Wishes
Here are some special wishes to share the spirit of Gujarati New Year 2024 with your loved ones:
- “Happy Gujarati New Year 2024! May this year bring you endless happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of all your dreams.”
- “Wishing you and your family a blessed Gujarati New Year 2024. May this new beginning be filled with health, wealth, and joy.”
- “On this auspicious day of Bestu Varas, may you be surrounded by peace, success, and love. Happy New Year.”
- “Happy Gujarati New Year! May your life shine as bright as the Diwali lights and bring you happiness and prosperity.”
- “May this New Year bring you endless reasons to smile and unmeasurable joy in your life. Happy Gujarati New Year 2024.”
Social Media Wishes for Happy Gujarati New Year 2024
Social media platforms are buzzing with Gujarati New Year wishes as people share the festive spirit with friends and family far and wide. Here are some Gujarati New Year 2024 greetings perfect for Instagram and Facebook:
- “Happy Gujarati New Year 2024! May this new chapter bring immense joy and success into your life.”
- “Cheers to a bright and prosperous New Year. Here’s wishing you all the love and happiness this year has to offer. Happy Gujarati New Year.”
- “Let’s celebrate this New Year with new hope, new spirit, and lots of happiness. Best wishes for Gujarati New Year 2024.”
Whatsapp Messages For Gujarati New Year 2024:
- “Happy Gujarati New Year 2024. May this new beginning bring you peace, prosperity, and countless blessings throughout the year.”
- “Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Bestu Varas filled with love, laughter, and success. Happy Gujarati New Year.”
- “May the lights of Diwali illuminate your life and bring you happiness, health, and success in the year ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2024.”
- “On this beautiful occasion of Bestu Varas, may all your wishes come true, and may you find happiness in every corner of life. Happy New Year.”
- “May this Gujarati New Year bring new hope, joy, and positivity to your life. Have a wonderful year ahead.”
- “Cheers to new beginnings and fresh opportunities! May this year be full of bright moments and prosperity. Happy Gujarati New Year 2024.”
- “Sending warm wishes on this auspicious occasion. May the New Year bring peace, health, and happiness to you and your family. Happy Bestu Varas.”
- “May the joy of this New Year fill your heart with happiness and bring you all that you wish for. Happy Gujarati New Year.”
- “Happy Gujarati New Year! May each day be blessed with success, love, and good fortune. Wishing you a beautiful Bestu Varas.”
- “Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and hopeful spirits. Happy Gujarati New Year 2024 to you and your family.”
Gujarati New Year 2024 is a time to reflect, reconnect, and renew. As families gather to celebrate, the day is filled with love, laughter, and a shared spirit of gratitude for the past year and hope for the future. By sharing Happy Gujarati New Year 2024 wishes, you can spread positivity and joy, creating a ripple effect of goodwill and warmth that echoes through the coming year.
The entire ETV Bharat team wishes you a happy Bestu Varas.