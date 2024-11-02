ETV Bharat / bharat

Happy Gujarati New Year 2024: Warm Wishes, Greetings, And Significance

Gujarati New Year falls on the day after Diwali and marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat, the traditional Hindu calendar followed in Gujarat. For Gujaratis around the world, this day is an opportunity to embrace new beginnings, renew bonds, and express gratitude.

The Significance Of Gujarati New Year

The Gujarati New Year aka Bestu Varas represents the arrival of a fresh start. Traditionally, it begins on the first day of Kartak in the Hindu calendar, which aligns with Govardhan Puja and brings communities together in celebration. This festival is not only about prayer and reflection but also about spreading joy and prosperity. By celebrating and exchanging warm Gujarati New Year 2024 wishes, you set a positive tone for the year ahead.

How Is It Celebrated?

People gather with their families to offer prayers for a prosperous year and enjoy festive feasts featuring traditional sweets like ghughra, laddoo, and suterfeni. As families and friends come together, they exchange gifts and prasad, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Many people also take the opportunity to visit temples and seek blessings from deities, wishing for a year filled with blessings.

Homes are decorated, rangolis are drawn and pujas are performed, particularly the Chopda Pujan, where business ledgers are worshipped to invite prosperity for the coming year. For many, this day also symbolises a time to let go of the past, make amends, and welcome new opportunities with an open heart.