Happy Easter Sunday 2025: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings; All About This Festival Of Joy And Hope

Priests during a mass on the occasion of Easter at St Francis of Assisi Cathedral Church, in Bhopal, Saturday, April 19, 2025. ( PTI )

It is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon that occurs on or after the vernal (spring) equinox, which usually occurs between March 22 and April 25.

The festival is observed by millions of Christians globally, attributing the day to the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is determined by the lunar and solar calendars.

New Delhi: Easter, a major Christian festival, is being celebrated in India and the world today with joy and enthusiasm. Unlike Christmas holidays, which have fixed dates, Easter Sunday changes from year to year.

Offering her greetings on the occasion, President Murmu on Sunday had a message of hope and peace for everyone. In a post on X, President Murmu said the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice.

"Easter greetings to all! On this occasion, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This festival inspires the spirit of new hope and new beginnings. The teachings of Jesus Christ inspire humanity to follow the path of love and sacrifice. May this festival of joy and hope bring peace and prosperity to all," President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Easter. He wished for harmony all around and hoped that the holy festival would bring compassion to every person.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi said.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day, after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible.

People attend a mass on the eve of Easter at St Francis of Assisi Cathedral Church, in Bhopal. (PTI)

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the passion of Jesus Christ. The passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It covers the span from when he arrived in Jerusalem to when he was crucified.

